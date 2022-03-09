Twitter expands shopping moves, adding catalogs to retail profiles

Mar. 09, 2022 12:43 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Twitter's (TWTR +5.6%) latest push for e-commerce involves offering businesses a digital catalog that can be attached to their profile.
  • It's launched a beta test for Twitter Shops, where it offers merchants the chance to select up to 50 products to showcase for their customers.
  • Tapping "View Shop" on an enabled merchant's profile opens up a scrollable list of items, all leading to an in-app experience meant to culminate in a checkout on the merchant's website.
  • It's starting with a select list of merchants, and for the moment it's enabled only for English-language Twitter users in the U.S. on iPhones.
  • The new offering builds on the previous Shop Module, launched in summer 2021 and allowing merchants to show up to five products directly on their profile.
  • Its e-commerce moves are key to efforts to bring an ad profile heavily mixed toward brand advertising closer to a 50/50 mix of brand and direct response.
