Utz Brands stock rises as certain execs, directors buy shares
Mar. 09, 2022 12:49 PM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) stock rose 7% after the company disclosed that certain executives and directors bought ~54.4K shares at $13.63-13.87.
- CEO Dylan Lissette bought ~7.4K shares at $13.77, after which he holds 94.2K shares in UTZ.
- CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7K shares at $13.79, after which he holds ~73K shares in UTZ.
- COO Cary Devore bought 7.2K shares at $13.83, after which he owns ~274.6K shares in UTZ.
- Chief customer officer Mark Schreiber bought 700 shares at $13.80, which are held in a family trust. He owns 87.4K shares in UTZ.
- Chief growth officer Shane Chambers bought 300 shares at $14.64, after which he holds 764 shares in UTZ.
- General counsel Theresa Robbins Shea bought 1.1K shares at $13.63, after which she holds 5.7K shares in UTZ.
- Director Antonio Fernandez bought 25.7K shares at $13.67-13.87, after which he holds 214.1K shares in UTZ.
- Director John Altmeyer bought 5K shares at $13.77, after which he owns ~35.1K shares in UTZ.