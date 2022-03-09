Natera (NTRA -42.3%), a maker of non-invasive prenatal tests, has reached the lowest level since April 2020 on Wednesday after Hindenburg Research released a short report alleging, among other things, that the company’s “deceptive sales and billing practices" have driven its growth.

However, Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson defends the stock, noting that Hindenburg has a short position on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). The company shares had more than tripled in value over the past three years before today’s slide.

“…the firm could see NTRA as an attractive short seller candidate due to its recent solid performance over the past two years and recent business momentum,” Mikson said.

The analyst added: “The author criticizes Natera's potential use of third parties for prior authorizations as well as deceptive billing practices.” There are not adequate details to back the first claim, and the second claim is not a new allegation, Mikson argues.

“Although we recognize the research that Hindenburg undertook, we believe the negative claims are unfounded.” Mikson maintains the Buy recommendation and the $150 per share target on the stock.

Citing a New York Times, which uncovered a high false plosive rate in prenatal tests, the analyst likens the recent scrutiny on the NIPT industry and especially Natera (NTRA) to pressure exerted on pharmacy benefit managers such as Express Scripts from the mid-2010s.

In addition to Natera (NTRA), its rivals offering prenatal tests such as Labcorp (LH +2.5%) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX +1.4%) sank in response to the NYT article early this year.