Nestle pulls investments out of Russia, announces plant-based product facility in Arizona
Mar. 09, 2022 1:03 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY), NSRGFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY +5.2%) suspended all capital investment in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine to follow in the path of other consumer product giant.
- In a separate announcement in the U.S., Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) said it will build a $675M plant near Phoenix to produce beverages including oat milk coffee creamers. The new plant will open in 2024 to help meet increasing consumer demand for plant-based products.
- Nestle USA said it has spent nearly $3B since 2020 to expand its existing factories and build new ones. The Glendale, Arizona plant will join its 14 food and beverage production facilities in the United States.
- Shares of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) are still down 12% on a year-to-date basis despite today's gain.