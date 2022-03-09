Verastem initiated with a buy at Truist as stock is undervalued; shares up 21%

Mar. 09, 2022 1:06 PM ETVerastem, Inc. (VSTM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Truist has initiated Verastem (VSTM +22.3%) with a buy saying that the stock is "undervalued" given its two clinical cancer candidates, VS-6766 and defactinib.
  • The firm has a $6 price target (~436% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Srikripa Devarakonda noted the base case is supported by $470M in unadjusted U.S. opportunity in its ovarian cancer program with unmet need.
  • In phase 2, Verastem (VSTM +22.3%) is evaluating a combination of VS-6766 and defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. The combination is also under investigation in phase 1 for other types of cancer.
