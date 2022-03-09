ConocoPhillips evacuates workers from Alaska field after gas leak

Mar. 09, 2022 12:55 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aerial view of Off shore oil rig

6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) evacuated employees at its Alpine oil development in Alaska on the North Slope due to a prolonged natural gas leak, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

ConocoPhillips said the leak was detected on Friday at the drill site CD1 north of the village of Nuiqsut, whose mayor said late Tuesday that the gas was still leaking.

The company said it relocated some of its non-essential employees on Monday "out of an abundance of caution," including workers at the CD1 pad and its Alpine central processing facility and camp.

Some Nuiqsut residents said they have been smelling gas since Friday and have complained of headaches, but the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said it is "unaware of any threats to public safety."

The gas leak comes after ConocoPhillips has encountered opposition to its Willow development just to the west of Nuiqsut.

