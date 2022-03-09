War in Ukraine to focus utilities on security of uranium supply - news roundup

Uranium headlines have taken a back seat, as war in Ukraine focused media attention on spiking oil prices, record European natural gas prices, and all-time-high thermal coal prices. Uranium investors have faced similar geopolitical and policy risks over the past two weeks, in addition to shifting supply / demand fundamentals:

Spot uranium prices cracked $50/lb, gaining ~17% in the past month.

The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust OTCPK:SRUUF)

Kazakhstan produces ~40% of global uranium, and has largely steered clear of the conflict; however, Russia is by far the world's largest seller of enriched uranium, an issue that could pose challenges for domestic utilities, if uranium is included in recently announced energy import restrictions.

European nations have made bold statements about energy independence; however, Germany has elected not to extend the lifespan of nuclear facilities.

An apparent attack on a Ukrainian nuclear plant sent uranium shares reeling; however shares bounced back quickly.

The uranium contracting cycle had turned ahead of the war in Ukraine, according to Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) CEO Gitzel. So far, conflict and policy have not resulted in any notable supply interruptions. However, the conflict has highlighted yet another source of western dependence on Russia and the region. A fact that will likely lead utilities to focus on security of supply, rather than price in coming negotiations.

Over the medium term, it would seem reasonable to expect support for nuclear energy in Europe. Even before the crisis, Europe was set to define nuclear energy as "sustainable." Uranium shares (NYSEARCA:URA) have risen by ~19% since the conflict began, keeping pace with spot market pricing. If in fact this conflict marks a turning point for contract negotiations and medium-term demand, uranium shares should continue to perform long after the crisis has ended.