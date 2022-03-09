The House is expected today to vote on a $1.5T spending bill and legislation that would allow banks to do business with cannabis multi-state operators isn't in it, Marijuana Moment reports.

"I appreciate this bill," Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) said during a House Rules Committee meeting Wednesday morning. "I hope the next one has SAFE Banking in it."

Perlmutter is the lead sponsor of the SAFE Banking Act.

When SAFE was approved by the House as part of a defense funding bill last year, it got stripped from that bill in December in the Senate.

The congressman has been trying multiple times to get the legislation passed. He included it as an amendment to the America Competes Act in January. When the legislation passed the House in February, the SAFE provisions were included. That marked the sixth time it passed the House.

The Senate has yet to take up the America Competes Act.

Multi-state operators: Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF +1.8%), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +1.7%), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF +4.5%), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF +4.9%), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF +3.6%), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF +1.6%), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF +16.7%), MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF +3.6%).

