What to expect from FuelCell Energy's Q1 results?

Mar. 09, 2022

Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Unveiled in L.A.

David McNew/Getty Images News

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.27M (+76.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Shares fell -12.95% on December 29, after FuelCell reported a larger than expected Q4 loss and a surprise decline in revenues. The reduced revenue was driven by a $5.6M decrease in service agreements and license revenue to negative $100K.
  • FY21 operating loss widened to $64.9M from $39.1M in the prior year and revenues fell 2% to $69.6M. For FY22, FuelCell expects capital spending of $40M-50M, compared to 2021 capex of $6.4M, with company-funded R&D activities of $45M-55M, up from $11.3M in 2021.

