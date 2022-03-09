What to expect from FuelCell Energy's Q1 results?
Mar. 09, 2022 1:27 PM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.27M (+76.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Shares fell -12.95% on December 29, after FuelCell reported a larger than expected Q4 loss and a surprise decline in revenues. The reduced revenue was driven by a $5.6M decrease in service agreements and license revenue to negative $100K.
- FY21 operating loss widened to $64.9M from $39.1M in the prior year and revenues fell 2% to $69.6M. For FY22, FuelCell expects capital spending of $40M-50M, compared to 2021 capex of $6.4M, with company-funded R&D activities of $45M-55M, up from $11.3M in 2021.
- Earlier this year it completed site construction and began conditional commercial operation of its SureSource fuel cell project located on Long Island, New York. The project will deliver to the grid "24/7 power that is enough to power ~7,500 homes from a footprint slightly larger than a couple of tennis courts."
- KeyBanc launched coverage of FuelCell with a Sector Weight rating, citing smaller near-term growth prospects in absolute revenues. Several analysts cut their stock price targets in reaction the company's FY21 report, although Craig-Hallum's Eric Stine upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell and raised his price target, citing likely upward revenue estimate revisions and an improved product outlook.