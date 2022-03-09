Amazon suspends shipments to Russia, cuts off Prime Video
Mar. 09, 2022 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Amazon.com (AMZN +2.4%) has stepped up its efforts in support of Ukraine, amid a Russian invasion, by saying it's suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus - and has suspended access to its Prime Video offering for those based in Russia.
- The company has a longstanding policy of not doing business with the Russian government, and notes it and its Amazon Web Services wing have no infrastructure in Russia.
- Along with the shipping and video restrictions, it adds it's not taking orders for New World, the only video game it sells directly in Russia. And it's not accepting new third-party sellers in Russia and Belarus.
- The retail/tech giant had confirmed yesterday that AWS was no longer accepting new customers in Russia or Belarus.