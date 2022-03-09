Kindercare files again for IPO after postponing in November

KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) refiled for an initial public offering after the company abruptly pulled the plug on its original offering one day before the stock had been set to begin trading.

Kindercare on Wednesday filed an amended S-1 after originally filing an S-1 in October.

The childcare provider postponed its IPO in November, citing regulatory concerns out of the company's control. KinderCare filed in October to go public 16 years after a $1B buyout. Founded in 1969, KinderCare bills itself as America’s largest childcare provider in terms of capacity at its centers.

The company again said it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KLC,” but provided few other details. For example, the firm didn’t disclose how many shares it intends to offer or an expected price range for the deal.

KinderCare originally said it planned to sell 25.8M shares at a price of $18 to $21/share.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Baird, Citi, Credit Suisse, and Macquarie Capital are listed as the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Also see SA contributor piece from November entitled "KinderCare Learning Pursues $503 Million U.S. IPO Plan."