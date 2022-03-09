Cricut sees shares slashed by 20% as earnings disappoint Wall Street
Mar. 09, 2022 1:49 PM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Investors took their shears to Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) on Wednesday, and slashed more than 20% off the shares of the maker of arts and crafts technology and products.
- Wall Street didn't like Cricut's (CRCT) fourth-quarter results, in which it reported a profit of 5 cents a share on $388 million in revenue. Analysts had forecast Cricut (CRCT) to earn 24 cents a share on sales of $407.5 million.
- Baird analyst Mark Altschwager cut his rating on Cricut's (CRCT) shares to neutral from outperform, and took down his price target on the company's stock to $13 a share from $38. Altschwager said its was "tough to cut through [the company's] near-term headwinds," as Cricut (CRCT) is seeing pressure from inflation and inventory issues.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring couldn't take his rating on Cricut (CRCT) down any further, as it was already at underweight, or the equivalent of sell. Woodring did, however, slash his price target on Cricut's (CRCT) shares to $9 from $20.
- Woodring said he still thinks of Cricut (CRCT) as "a longer-term leader" in a U.S. traditional crafting market worth $36 billion, but its business remains challenged by factors such as growing its base of users and inventory levels.
- Earlier this year, Abdiel Capital Management, which owns 10% of Cricut's (CRCT) stock, added to its stake in the company.