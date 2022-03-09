Xeris Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 1:59 PM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (compared to -$11 a year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.99M (+167.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, XERS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.