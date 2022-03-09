Following a massive decline in 2021 spurred by China's increased regulatory scrutiny, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has continued to lose ground in the first few months of 2022. With the stock continually setting new 52-week lows and now more than two-thirds off its 2020 peak, does the Chinese internet giant present a buying opportunity?

BABA Falls on China's Crackdown

In late October, 2020, Alibaba (BABA) reached an all-time closing high of $317.14. Shares sold off in the final months of the year but attempted to stabilize in early 2021. However, by the middle of that year, selling pressure had returned, largely prompted by a regulatory crackdown by authorities in China, who looked to exert greater control over companies with stock listings in the U.S.

The selling persisted throughout the rest of 2021, with BABA setting a low for the year of $108.70. For a while, the stock found support around that level, moving in a range during early 2022. However, selling pressure has returned lately, driven by revenue growth worries and continued wrangling with Chinese authorities.

In late February, the company released quarterly results that showed its slowest revenue growth since 2014. Sales rose 10% from the previous year to reach $38.1B -- below the figure analysts were predicting.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have continued to alter the company's ambitions. BABA had planned for an IPO of its fintech unit, Ant Group. However, that initiative has now been delayed indefinitely, under pressure from regulators in China.

Amid these concerns, BABA's stock price has drifted steadily lower again. Shares fell another 1% on Tuesday, meaning the stock had finished lower in 16 of the last 18 sessions. In Wednesday's intraday trading, shares have received a modest bid, climbing about 2% to $99.46 at about 2 p.m. ET.

Looking at a period spanning back to Feb. 10, shares have lost more than 20% of their value and dropped below $100 for the first time since early 2017. Meanwhile, BABA has declined 69% since its 2020 high.

Is BABA a Buy?

Given its steady decline for over a year, are there any signs that fortunes might be shifting for BABA?

Wall Street analysts certainly have hope. Of the 46 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 31 hold a Strong Buy opinion, while another nine view the stock as a Buy. That means about 87% of analysts have a bullish view of the stock.

All told, analysts have an average price target of $176.62. That would equate to a rally of more than 75% from current levels.

Quantitative measures show a more mixed situation. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings give the stock a sterling A+ for profitability. However, BABA gets a mediocre C for valuation and an F for growth.

For more on the bearish stance on BABA, read a deep dive by SA contributor Damon Verial, who calls the company "too big to succeed." On the bullish side, fellow contributor Yiannis Zourmpanos told investors to prioritize understanding the firm's politics.