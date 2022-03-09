U.S. Well Services announces $25M registered direct offering

Mar. 09, 2022 2:02 PM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to issue 14,180,375 shares of its common stock at $1.763 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25M in a registered direct offering.
  • The company has also agreed to issue to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,180,375 shares of common stock.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 11, 2022.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $1.763 per share, exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire three and one-half years following the date of issuance.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital purposes, including the funding of certain capital expenditures.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.