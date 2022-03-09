U.S. Well Services announces $25M registered direct offering
Mar. 09, 2022 2:02 PM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to issue 14,180,375 shares of its common stock at $1.763 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $25M in a registered direct offering.
- The company has also agreed to issue to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,180,375 shares of common stock.
- Offering is expected to close on March 11, 2022.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $1.763 per share, exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire three and one-half years following the date of issuance.
- Net proceeds will be used for working capital purposes, including the funding of certain capital expenditures.