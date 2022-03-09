Merit Medical gains on report of exploring potential sale
Mar. 09, 2022 2:03 PM ETMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) rose 3.9% on a report that the medical device maker is said to be exploring options, including a potential sale to a private equity firm.
- Merit Medical (MMSI) is working with an investment bank and has received acquisition interest from PE firms, according to a Reuters report. There's no certainty a transaction will be reached. MMSI has a market cap of $3.6B.
- A potential sale comes after activist Starboard Value disclosed a stake in the company in January 2020, arguing that the company was undervalued at the time. Starboard reached an agreement with MMSI in May of 2020 for three independent directors to be added to the board.
- Starboard has a 2.3% stake as of the end of December.
- On Monday, Merit Medical won FDA’s breakthrough designation for pain relief therapy.