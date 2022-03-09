Can Wheaton Precious Metals beat Q4 earnings estimates?

By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.99M (+0.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals continued to miss its earnings estimates in Q3, posting a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30. Revenue fell -12.5% Y/Y to $268.9M.
  • The precious metals producer was able to meet its 2021 guidance, reporting 342.5K oz. of gold production in the year, within guidance of 330K-345K oz. Silver production was 25.8K oz, also within the company's outlook of 25.5K-26.5K oz. Wheaton forecasts FY 2022 output will remain relatively unchanged.

