Can Wheaton Precious Metals beat Q4 earnings estimates?
Mar. 09, 2022 2:03 PM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.99M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Wheaton Precious Metals continued to miss its earnings estimates in Q3, posting a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30. Revenue fell -12.5% Y/Y to $268.9M.
- The precious metals producer was able to meet its 2021 guidance, reporting 342.5K oz. of gold production in the year, within guidance of 330K-345K oz. Silver production was 25.8K oz, also within the company's outlook of 25.5K-26.5K oz. Wheaton forecasts FY 2022 output will remain relatively unchanged.
- Since its Q3, Wheaton has pushed to buy half of the silver production from the Blackwater Gold project in British Columbia for an upfront payment of $141M. It also agreed to a precious metals streaming deal with Adventus Mining for the Curipamba project in Ecuador for $175.5M.
- Most recently it entered into a precious metal purchase agreement with Sabina Gold & Silver for the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada.