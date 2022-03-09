Build-A-Bear Workshop Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 2:10 PM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.88M (+38.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.