Aurinia gains the most in three months on above average volume
Mar. 09, 2022 2:19 PM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The shares of the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH +10.6%) have added more than a tenth on Wednesday to record the biggest intraday gain in over three months amid rising chatter on social media.
- Currently, about 3.8 million Aurinia (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares have changed hands compared to 65-day average volume of ~3.7 million.
- Many have taken to Twitter to talk about a patent dispute between the company and the generic drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals.
- With its latest 10-K filing, Aurinia (AUPH), which markets lupus nephritis therapy Lupkynis in the U.S. and internationally in partnership with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, disclosed a new petition filed by Sun Pharma last month on a key patent related to Lupkynis.
- “We are currently reviewing the petition and considering our response and next steps,” the company said at the time.
- Despite upbeat remarks from the company’s chief executive ahead of the Q4 2021 earnings, Aurinia (AUPH) set its 2022 sales guidance below expectations last month prompting several Wall Street analysts to slash their price targets on the stock.