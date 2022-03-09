Aurinia gains the most in three months on above average volume

Dollar moving up. Money finance growth chart graph stock market

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH +10.6%) have added more than a tenth on Wednesday to record the biggest intraday gain in over three months amid rising chatter on social media.
  • Currently, about 3.8 million Aurinia (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares have changed hands compared to 65-day average volume of ~3.7 million.
  • Many have taken to Twitter to talk about a patent dispute between the company and the generic drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals.
  • With its latest 10-K filing, Aurinia (AUPH), which markets lupus nephritis therapy Lupkynis in the U.S. and internationally in partnership with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, disclosed a new petition filed by Sun Pharma last month on a key patent related to Lupkynis.
  • “We are currently reviewing the petition and considering our response and next steps,” the company said at the time.
  • Despite upbeat remarks from the company’s chief executive ahead of the Q4 2021 earnings, Aurinia (AUPH) set its 2022 sales guidance below expectations last month prompting several Wall Street analysts to slash their price targets on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.