Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.7%) receives approval from U.S. regulators to return one storage tank to service at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export plant in Louisiana following a leak in 2018.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration say they approved Cheniere's request to return tank S-101 to service.

The PHMSA ordered Cheniere to shut two LNG storage tanks in February 2018 after plant workers found a 6-ft. long crack in one tank that leaked fuel into an outer layer.

The agencies say the other tank that was shut in 2018 will remain out of service until they authorize its return.

The five tanks at Sabine LNG each can hold 3.4B cfe of gas, or 17B cfe in total.

Separately, Cheniere said Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) agreed to purchase 900K metric tons/year of LNG from the Corpus Christi Liquefaction unit for ~20 years, extending a deal originally set in June.

Earlier this week, Cheniere signed an EPC contract with Bechtel for the Corpus Christi stage 3 expansion.