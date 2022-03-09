Prince said set to announce enamel/glass coatings business sale by month's end
Mar. 09, 2022 3:09 PM ETFerro Corporation (FOE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Prince International is said to be on target to announce the sale of its porcelain enamel and glass coatings U.S. and Europeans businesses by the end of the month as it works to complete the purchase of Ferro Corp. (NYSE:FOE). Ferro shares gained 1%.
- The sale of the businesses is on track to close late this month, with the Ferro/Prince deal is expected to close in early April, according a Dealreporter item. The sale of the businesses is seeing "robust" interest from strategic and private equity buyers.
- The news comes after at Prince International's proposed acquisition of the company won conditional approval from the European Union in January. Prince pledged to divest its European porcelain enamel and glass coatings businesses to secure the approval.
- The FOE/Prince deal received approval from China's antitrust regulator in late January.
- The deal is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission after receiving a second request from the regulatory in late July.
- Prince agreed to buy Ferro for $2.1B, or $22/share in May.