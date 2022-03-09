Bilibili shares surge on upbeat Hedgeye assessment

Mar. 09, 2022 2:37 PM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)GOOGBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Chinese large video website bilibili advertising in public.

helloabc/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Chinese online gaming and entertainment company Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) saw its shares climb more than 11%, Wednesday, after getting an upbeat assessment from analyst Felix Wang at Hedgeye.
  • Wang picked Bilibili (BILI) as his new best long-term idea, saying the company's shares have the potential to rise more than 50% over their current trading levels. Wang said Bilibili (BILI), which is often called the YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) of China, is looking stronger as it has moved to include more advertising and e-commerce as revenue sources as opposed to being largely dependent on games for its main business growth.
  • Wang said because of appealing to China's "younger generation," he believes it can reach its goal of having 400 million monthly average users by the end of 2023.
  • Last week, Bilibili (BILI) shares took a beating after the company reported disappointing quarterly results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.