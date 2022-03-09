Bilibili shares surge on upbeat Hedgeye assessment
Mar. 09, 2022 2:37 PM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)GOOGBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Chinese online gaming and entertainment company Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) saw its shares climb more than 11%, Wednesday, after getting an upbeat assessment from analyst Felix Wang at Hedgeye.
- Wang picked Bilibili (BILI) as his new best long-term idea, saying the company's shares have the potential to rise more than 50% over their current trading levels. Wang said Bilibili (BILI), which is often called the YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) of China, is looking stronger as it has moved to include more advertising and e-commerce as revenue sources as opposed to being largely dependent on games for its main business growth.
- Wang said because of appealing to China's "younger generation," he believes it can reach its goal of having 400 million monthly average users by the end of 2023.
- Last week, Bilibili (BILI) shares took a beating after the company reported disappointing quarterly results.