Wolters Kluwer to acquire International Document Services for $70M
Mar. 09, 2022 2:38 PM ETWolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK:WTKWY +5.6%) Governance, Risk & Compliance has signed an agreement with The Reynolds and Reynolds to acquire International Document Services, U.S. provider of compliance and document generation software solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry, for ~$70M in cash.
- IDS will become an integral part of GRC's Compliance Solutions business, provider of compliance software for U.S. banks, lenders, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms; IDS serves 450+ clients and is expected to generate revenues of ~$15M in 2022.
- The acquisition is expected to deliver a return on invested capital above Wolters Kluwer’s after tax weighted average cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5 years from completion.
- Transaction is expected to be closed in 2Q22.