Why did Nio stock shoot up today?

Mar. 09, 2022 2:42 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Nio (NIO +13.2%) rallied on Wednesday amid a broad surge in electric vehicle stocks.

Within the EV sector, traders are facing an almost daily battle of weighing the impact of higher interest rates, commodity inflation and supply chain disruption against a global electrification push that is accelerating. Chinese automakers like Nio (NYSE:NIO) are also moving off geopolitical headlines involving China.

Bank of America thinks Nio's (NIO) Hong Kong listing provides it with an extra financing channel that could be considered in terms of hedging geopolitical risks.

Shares of Nio (NIO) are still down about 39% on a year-to-date basis and trade 63% below the stock's 52-week high.

Volume on Nio (NIO) on Wednesday was over 72M shares with more than an hour left in trading still vs. the average daily volume of 52M shares.

