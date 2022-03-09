DocuSign Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 2:53 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $561.6M (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOCU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Baird's cloud software picks for '22 includes DocuSign among Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG).
- Following Q3 earnings results, the stock fell 26% on soft revenue outlook. The electronic documentation company said that for its fourth quarter, it expects revenue to be between $557 million and $563 million (mid-point $560 million), while analysts had forecast the company's revenue to reach $575.3 million.
- DOCU stock has got a Buy from Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts. Quant Rating remains steady at Hold.
- "Despite growth concerns, DOCU continues to outperform its challenging figures and trades at a discount to its peers," writes Seeking Alpha Author InvestOh Trader at Buy Rating.