The shares of wheelchair maker Invacare Corporation (IVC -30.8%) has approached a 52-week low after reporting a mixed performance with its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday.

While quarterly topline growth averaged over 10% YoY in the previous two quarters, the company’s net sales for Q4 2021 stood at $226.2 million with ~1% YoY growth, falling short of analyst estimates.

The company cited the continued impact of global supply chain challenges in 2021 on the net sales and product mix.

However, Invacare (NYSE:IVC) reported $1.9 million of net income for the quarter as operating income rose over eightfold to $9.7M from Q4 2020 when the charges related to restructuring activities stood at $2.7M compared to only $58,000 this quarter.

Full-year revenue rose ~3% YoY to $872.5 million, while adj. EBITDA climbed ~20% YoY to $38.1M, and free cash flow usage stood at $32.0M

Invacare (IVC) expects its adj. EBITDA and free cash flow to improve in 2022 compared to the previous year. Despite negative adj. EBITDA projected for the current quarter, the company estimates a sequential improvement for the remainder of the year as actions to improve the bottom-line yield results.

Commenting on the results, KeyBanc Capital Markets, with a Sector Weight rating on the stock, said that the outlook for Q1 2022 “appears more challenged, and we believe 2022 is setting up as another transition year.”

Invacare (IVC) has lost nearly three-quarters of its value over the past 12 months to underperform the broader market, as shown in this graph.