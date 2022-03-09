Disney's (DIS +1.8%) annual meeting Wednesday arrived amid growing criticism over the company's silence on high-stakes Florida legislation - called "Don't Say Gay" by critics - that bars or limits educators from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation.

The Parental Rights in Education bill blocks classroom instruction on the subjects from kindergarten to third grade, and places strict standards on the teaching of those issues in older grades. It's passed the state legislature and is awaiting a signature from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who supports the measure.

Disney's been silent on the bill amid a growing outcry from the bill's opponents as well as its own investors and employees. CEO Bob Chapek said during the meeting that the company privately opposed the bill "from the outset" but were unsuccessful in lobbying against it at the legislature level.

Chapek says that he will meet with DeSantis about the bill; that the company is signing the Human Rights Campaign statement opposing the legislation; and that it will be donating $5 million to LGBTQ+ groups. The company also will take a stance on any other such legislation around the country.

He also addressed concerns about the company's political giving, some of which ended up in the hands of sponsors of Florida's bill. Chapek noted the company also gave to opponents of the bill, that it's donated to politicians in both parties, and that the company will reassess political giving at a meeting in April.

A shareholder motion that would require Disney to disclose its political spending and activities in annual reports was rejected, however.

The company also played trailers of its upcoming live-action version of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, as well as for its Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor.

