EPA gives California the authority back to set car emissions rules

The Biden administration restored the authority of California to set its own tailpipe pollution standards for automobiles in a move that will reverse an action from the Trump administration.

A waiver approved Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency allows California to set tough emissions rules for cars and SUVs, as well as set mandates for so-called zero-emission vehicles that do not contribute to global warming.

At least 15 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to California’s vehicle standards, which are stricter than federal rules and designed to address air pollution in the state.

The waiver reinstates California's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under the federal Clean Air Act for model years 2017 through 2025, effective immediately.

The California Air Resources Board will determine how to implement and enforce the standards.

Major automakers like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Ford (F) are already spending billions to convert a large percentage of their fleets to electric vehicles. Ford, Honda Motors (NYSE:HMC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Volkswagen and Volvo already decided to go with California standards, while GM came out in support after Biden's inauguration.

Electric vehicle stocks ripped gains on Wednesday on rising hopes commodities disruption will be short-lived.