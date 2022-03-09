The shares of Longeveron (LGVN +35.0%) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cellular therapies have risen sharply on Wednesday ahead of its Q4 2021 results scheduled for tomorrow before the market open.

Currently, approximately 1.7 million Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average volume of ~2 million.

The micro-cap stock has added over a third over the past six months, and with more than a quarter of gain, Longeveron (LGVN) is set to record the biggest intraday gain in more than three months today.

Miami, Florida-based company is advancing trials for a range of conditions, including aging frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, and metabolic syndrome.

Longeveron (LGVN) shares jumped in December after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Orphan Drug Designation to its experimental drug Lomecel-B as a potential treatment for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

According to Seeking Alpha contributor Terry Chrisomalis, Longeveron (LGVN) is a “great speculative biotech play.” However, when it comes to Lomecel-B, the company has “a lot to prove,” Chrisomalis noted with a Hold rating on the stock last month.