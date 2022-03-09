Cano Health can draw buyout interest from CVS Health - Jefferies

Mar. 09, 2022 3:59 PM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO), CVS, HUMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cano Health (CANO +42.9%) is set to record its biggest intraday day gain on Wednesday after Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund disclosed an increase in its equity interest in the senior-care facility operator.
  • In reaction, Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut said that the company could draw strategic interest from CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). However, the health insurer Humana (NYSE:HUM) has the right of first refusal in the event of a takeover offer, the analyst added.
  • “CVS said publicly during their investor day that they want to acquire a value-based primary care clinic operator,” Tanquilut wrote with an estimate of $17 per share target as takeout value for the company.
  • “The stock’s SPAC roots bring a valuation discount that clouds stock visibility,” the analyst added. However, he predicts a few quarters of upbeat financials could wipe off the discount.
  • Meanwhile, with a target of $12 per share for a takeover, Citi analyst Jason Cassorla cites private equity as well as insurers among potential buyers for Cano Health (NYSE:CANO).
  • In September, Citi initiated its coverage on the stock with a Buy recommendation on valuation.
