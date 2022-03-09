Riverview Bancorp announces $5M stock buyback program
Mar. 09, 2022 4:04 PM ETRVSBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a stock repurchase program, under which RVSB may repurchase up to $5M of shares over a period beginning on Mar. 21, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or Sept. 9.
- RVSB said it will enter into a trading plan with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, in accordance with Rule 10b5-1, to facilitate repurchases of its stock.
- Under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18, to repurchase shares on RVSB's behalf.