Riverview Bancorp announces $5M stock buyback program

Mar. 09, 2022 4:04 PM ETRVSBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a stock repurchase program, under which RVSB may repurchase up to $5M of shares over a period beginning on Mar. 21, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or Sept. 9.
  • RVSB said it will enter into a trading plan with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, in accordance with Rule 10b5-1, to facilitate repurchases of its stock.
  • Under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18, to repurchase shares on RVSB's behalf.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.