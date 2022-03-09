CrowdStrike Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.11, revenue of $431M beats by $18.62M
Mar. 09, 2022 4:07 PM ET CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CrowdStrike press release (NASDAQ:CRWD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $431M (+62.7% Y/Y) beats by $18.62M.
- Shares +12% AH.
- Achieves record net new ARR of $217 million with growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter
- Ending ARR grows 65% year-over-year to exceed $1.7 billion
- Delivers record operating and free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter, bringing operating and free cash flow for the fiscal year to a record $575 million and $442 million, respectively
- Q1 2023 Outlook: Total revenue expected to range between $458.9M-$465.4M vs. $440.75M consensus; Non-GAAP EPS $0.22-$0.24 vs $0.18 consensus.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenue $2.13B-$2.16B vs. $2.01B consensus; Non-GAAP EPS $1.03-$1.13 vs $0.94 consensus.