Financial stock gains were among the strongest in U.S. trading on Wednesday as investors saw a glimmer of hope for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The optimism gave investors the courage to edge away from safe havens of Treasurys, pushing up their yields, a good omen for banks and the economy in general.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) gained 3.6%, the ETF's biggest gain in a year, on Wednesday. Real estate stocks also advanced, which often occurs when investors are nervous and seek a safe investment. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) rose 1.6%. Rita Mkrtchyan, senior finance and litigation attorney at Oak View Law Group in Burbank, California, says that financial and real estate stocks aren't directly correlated but have overlapped as a result of recent global events.

"The general perception is that the world is not as safe as we thought," Mkrtchyan said in an email to Seeking Alpha. "When people view the world as getting riskier, they save more. In effect, real estate continues to be the prime asset of choice to safeguard principal and yield appreciation." She expects that real estate stocks will continue to rise steadily.

Financial stocks, though, have been more volatile. Their recent rise resulted from President Biden's new round of sanctions on Russia. "Financial stocks will continue to be volatile," Mkrtchyan said. "But for now, I anticipate that they will continue to rise."

She also sees potential for "enormous cryptocurrency gains" as the value of the ruble declines and more people turn to crypto.

Some of the standout stocks in the financial sector are: Bank of America (BAC +6.3%), Wells Fargo (WFC +5.8%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +6.6%), State Street (STT +5.3%), Deutsche Bank (DB +6.2%), Brighthouse Financial (BHF +5.7%), and Blackstone (BX +6.9%). Block (SQ +11.2%) benefits as both a financial and a crypto stock.

In the real estate space, the strongest gainers were among tech-focused names: Opendoor Technologies (OPEN +10.3%), Compass (COMP +10.0%), eXp World (EXPI +7.4%), and Zillow (Z +7.2%). Some REITs also turned in strong performances: office REITs Kilroy Realty (KRC +2.9%) and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO +3.7%), digital-focused REIT DigitalBridge (DBRG +5.0%), hotel REITs Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT +7.5%) and Service Properties Trust (SVC +7.1%), and prison REIT CoreCivic (CXW +6.2%).

Cryptocurrency-related stocks also surged today after President Biden tells federal agencies to examine the potential benefits and risks of digital assets