Sony halts PlayStation sales in Russia amid Ukraine war
Mar. 09, 2022 4:08 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)OTGLY, TCEHY, MSFT, OTGLFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) has joined a parade of companies cutting off business in Russia, though it's big for the videogame market - ceasing sales of PlayStation consoles and software in the country, and suspending the launch of new racing game Gran Turismo 7.
- It's also shuttered the PlayStation Store in Russia.
- "Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," the company says.
- It's moving in the footsteps of Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLY), which blocked sales in Russia and Belarus; Epic Games (OTCPK:TCEHY), "stopping commerce with Russia in our games"; and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), halting sales of products including Xbox consoles, games and subscriptions.
- Sony, though, has the biggest presence in Russia of any videogame maker.