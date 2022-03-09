Sony halts PlayStation sales in Russia amid Ukraine war

Sony PlayStation 5 console and games

Girts Ragelis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sony (NYSE:SONY) has joined a parade of companies cutting off business in Russia, though it's big for the videogame market - ceasing sales of PlayStation consoles and software in the country, and suspending the launch of new racing game Gran Turismo 7.
  • It's also shuttered the PlayStation Store in Russia.
  • "Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," the company says.
  • It's moving in the footsteps of Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLY), which blocked sales in Russia and Belarus; Epic Games (OTCPK:TCEHY), "stopping commerce with Russia in our games"; and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), halting sales of products including Xbox consoles, games and subscriptions.
  • Sony, though, has the biggest presence in Russia of any videogame maker.
