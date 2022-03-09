ChromaDex GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.02, revenue of $17.8M misses by $0.97M
Mar. 09, 2022 4:09 PM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- ChromaDex press release (NASDAQ:CDXC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $17.8M (+15.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.97M.
2022 Outlook
Looking forward, for the full year, the Company expects 15-20% revenue growth (40.69% growth consensus), driven by its global e-commerce business, as well as growth with existing and new strategic partners.
The Company expects slightly better than 60% gross margin and a reduction in general and administrative expense of $5.0 to $6.0 million, as reported, for full year 2022, driven by lower legal expense.