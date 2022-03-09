Asana Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.03, revenue of $111.9M beats by $6.72M
Mar. 09, 2022 4:10 PM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Asana press release (NYSE:ASAN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $111.9M (+63.6% Y/Y) beats by $6.72M.
- Q123 Outlook: Revenues of $114.5M to $115.5M (consensus: $111.45M), representing year over year growth of 49% to 51%. Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.36 to $0.35 (consensus: -$0.27), assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 189.0 million.
- FY23 Outlook: Asana expects revenues of $527M to $531M (consensus: $507.15M), representing year over year growth of 39% to 40%.
- Shares -7.81% AH.