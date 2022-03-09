Couchbase Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.03, revenue of $35.1M beats by $1.1M

Mar. 09, 2022 4:11 PM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)ARRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Couchbase press release (NASDAQ:BASE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $35.1M (+19.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
  • Shares -13% AH.
  • Annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR): Total ARR as of January 31, 2022 was $132.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Couchbase expects:

    • Total revenue between $32.5 million and $32.7 million vs. $32.63M consensus
    • Total ARR between $136 million and $138 million
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between $16.8 million and $16.6 million

    For the full fiscal year 2023, Couchbase expects:

    • Total revenue between $146.5 million and $147.5 million.
    • Total ARR between $160 million and $164 million
    • Non-GAAP operating loss between $57.2 million and $56.2 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.