Couchbase Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.03, revenue of $35.1M beats by $1.1M
Mar. 09, 2022 4:11 PM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)ARRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Couchbase press release (NASDAQ:BASE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $35.1M (+19.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
- Shares -13% AH.
- Annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR): Total ARR as of January 31, 2022 was $132.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Couchbase expects:
- Total revenue between $32.5 million and $32.7 million vs. $32.63M consensus
- Total ARR between $136 million and $138 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $16.8 million and $16.6 million
For the full fiscal year 2023, Couchbase expects:
- Total revenue between $146.5 million and $147.5 million.
- Total ARR between $160 million and $164 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $57.2 million and $56.2 million