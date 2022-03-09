Credo Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04, revenue of $31.8M misses by $0.23M
Mar. 09, 2022 4:23 PM ETCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Credo Technology press release (NASDAQ:CRDO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $31.8M (+136.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.23M.
- Shares +3% AH.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be between $37 million to $41 million, up 97% year over year at the midpoint
- GAAP gross margin to be between 58.5%-60.5% and non-GAAP gross margin to be between 59.0%-61.0%
- GAAP operating expenses to be between $26 million to $28 million and non-GAAP operating expenses to be between $21 million to $23 million