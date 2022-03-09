Credo Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04, revenue of $31.8M misses by $0.23M

Mar. 09, 2022 4:23 PM ETCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Credo Technology press release (NASDAQ:CRDO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $31.8M (+136.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.23M.
  • Shares +3% AH.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be between $37 million to $41 million, up 97% year over year at the midpoint
  • GAAP gross margin to be between 58.5%-60.5% and non-GAAP gross margin to be between 59.0%-61.0%
  • GAAP operating expenses to be between $26 million to $28 million and non-GAAP operating expenses to be between $21 million to $23 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.