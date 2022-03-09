Clean Harbors would need big premium in a sale, analyst says

Mar. 09, 2022

Factory worker working with dangerous materials

Milos Dimic/E+ via Getty Images

  • A Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) sale would require a "big" premium, a Stifel analyst wrote after a report yesterday that the company may be an acquisition target.
  • "The scope of a premium, in our view, would be high to own CLH given the very healthy fundamental outlook and exceeds good cash- on-cash returns discipline for most buyers," Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman wrote in a note earlier.
  • The Stifel comments come after a Dealreporter story on Tuesday said that Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was said to be "looking" at a potential acquisition of Clean Harbors (CLH). Buyer interest in CLH is said to have increased after Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) agreed to buy US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) for $48/share last month. CLH gained 3.2% on the report and rose another 3% on Wednesday.
  • Hoffman said he believes a CLH/WM deal would have DOJ antitrust issues due to landfill overlap. He also questions why CLH would sell, what are the catalyst for a sale now. He has a buy rating and $130 price target on CLH.
  • Stifel's Hoffman also other potential companies that could be M&A targets following the ECOL/RSG deal include Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Heritage-Environmental, Ross Incineration, Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) and Veolia USA Environmental (OTCPK:VEOEY).
  • CLH short interest is 3.4%.
  • Clean Harbors presented at a Raymond James conference earlier.
