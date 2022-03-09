EnerSys announces $150M stock buyback program

Mar. 09, 2022 4:28 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a new $150M stock repurchase authorization with no expiration date.
  • This new authorization brings ENS' total outstanding repurchase authorization to $181M, including $31M available under the prior repurchase authorization.
  • In 2022 to date, ENS repurchased $159M in shares.
  • ENS estimates an additional $30M to become available on Apr. 1, as part of its evergreen stock buyback authorization designed to offset dilution related to its equity-based award program.
  • ENS estimates its total outstanding share repurchase authorization to be $210M, on a pro forma basis.
  • This repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the board at any time.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.