EnerSys announces $150M stock buyback program
Mar. 09, 2022 4:28 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a new $150M stock repurchase authorization with no expiration date.
- This new authorization brings ENS' total outstanding repurchase authorization to $181M, including $31M available under the prior repurchase authorization.
- In 2022 to date, ENS repurchased $159M in shares.
- ENS estimates an additional $30M to become available on Apr. 1, as part of its evergreen stock buyback authorization designed to offset dilution related to its equity-based award program.
- ENS estimates its total outstanding share repurchase authorization to be $210M, on a pro forma basis.
- This repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the board at any time.