For the first seven weeks of 2022, energy investors enjoyed rising demand as pandemic-related restrictions fell, moderate supply growth as OPEC+ failed to hit targets, improved supply expectations as US producers pivoted to a low-growth business model, and cratering inventories. WTI oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) rose ~$16 from Jan 1, until the eve of the war in Ukraine, while oil stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) rose 21% over the period. Shortly following Putin's invasion of Ukraine, oil prices spiked $20 and oil stocks rose another ~15%.

Monday's demands from the Kremlin were met with a willingness to negotiate from Zelenskyy Tuesday, and further commentary Wednesday has taken oil prices lower by ~12%. Meanwhile, unsanctioned countries in OPEC+ with an ability to increase production have flat out refused to talk. However, the prospect of Venezuelan and Iranian sanctions relief has added to supply concerns. The US oil industry and Washington are at a stalemate, with Senator Warren planning to increase taxes on the sector. While political headlines cross the wire, real-time supply / demand dynamics continue to improve, with US inventories making another multi-year low Wednesday:

Where to from here? If the war in Ukraine ends, oil prices will fall and oil stocks will fall in the near term. Adding 2-3mb/d of "self sanctioned" supply back to the market, and removing at least some geopolitical risk, will outweigh any other supply/demand fundamentals. Over the medium-term, analysts are likely to focus on the ability for sanctions relief to add barrels to the market. Iran and Venezuela produced ~3mb/d more, at peak production in recent years, than they produce currently. Over the long term, US shale represents one of very few basins globally that can add incremental supply as oil demand grows. Suggesting current policy measures will have a lasting impact on prices.

Morgan Stanley recently published a note which suggested oil stocks are pricing in $64 oil. That is to say, if oil prices fall to $64, oil stocks will then be "fairly valued" in Morgan Stanley's view. In the short term, oil prices are likely to trade in step with headlines, as evidenced by the sharp drop in prices Wednesday. Continued self sanctioning, or outright sanctioning, would be sure to drive oil prices higher. However, if and when the war ends in Ukraine, further inventory draws like the one released in by the DOE Wednesday, paired with a mixed policy response, likely ensure oil prices remain above $64 for some time to come.