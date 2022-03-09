Marqeta stock surges after Q4 earnings beat as processing volume jumps

  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock soars 21% in after-hours trading after the card issuing platform after Q4 earnings, revenue, and total processing volume (TPV) topped consensus estimates.
  • Q4 total processing volume (TPV) of $33B jumped 76% Y/Y, topping the Visible Alpha estimate of $29.0M.
  • Q4 revenue of $155M exceeded the $137.8M consensus and jumped 76% from the year-ago quarter. GAAP EPS of -$0.07 was 1 cent better than the Visible Alpha consensus of -$0.08 and improved from -$0.11 in the year-ag quarter.
  • For Q1 2022, the company expects net revenue growth of 48-50% (vs. +76% in Q4 2021), gross profit margin of 43-44% (vs. 49% in Q4), and Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 8-9% (vs.+1% in Q4).
  • Earlier Wednesday, Marqeta (MQ) announced that Citi (NYSE:C) Commercial Cards selected its tokenization services.
  • Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Marqeta (MQ) GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01, revenue of $155.41M beats by $17.62M
