OneSmart International Education receives NYSE non-compliance letter

  • OneSmart International Education (NYSE:ONE) said it received a letter dated Feb. 7 from the NYSE, notifying ONE that it is below compliance standards due to its total market capitalization and stockholders' equity.
  • As per NYSE continued listing standards, a company would be considered "below criteria" if its total market cap is less than $50M over a 30 trading-day period and its stockholders' equity is less than $50M.
  • As of Feb. 7, ONE's 30 trading-day average market cap was ~$39.7M and its last reported stockholders' equity as of Feb. 28, 2021 was ~$22.3M.
  • ONE is required to respond within 90 days of the letter with a business plan that demonstrates compliance with the listing standards within 18 months of receipt of the letter.
  • To address this issue, ONE will consider all options to regain compliance.
