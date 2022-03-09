Rexford Industrial buys eight more properties for $205M
Mar. 09, 2022 4:44 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), a REIT focused on industrial properties, acquired eight industrial properties for $205.2M in February and March, deepening its presence in the infill Southern California market.
- "With over $500M of additional investments under contract or accepted offer, plus a broad range of accretive internal growth initiatives under-way, we are well positioned with a low-leverage, fortress-like balance sheet to generate significant value-creation for our stakeholders," said Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel.
- The acquisitions were funded with cash on hand. Year-to-date investments now total $375.0M.
