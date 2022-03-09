Rexford Industrial buys eight more properties for $205M

Mar. 09, 2022 4:44 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Industrial Office & Warehouse Architecture Bathed In Afternoon Light

Tim Allen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), a REIT focused on industrial properties, acquired eight industrial properties for $205.2M in February and March, deepening its presence in the infill Southern California market.
  • "With over $500M of additional investments under contract or accepted offer, plus a broad range of accretive internal growth initiatives under-way, we are well positioned with a low-leverage, fortress-like balance sheet to generate significant value-creation for our stakeholders," said Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel.
  • The acquisitions were funded with cash on hand. Year-to-date investments now total $375.0M.
  • In Q4 2021, Rexford's (REXR) total number of leases slipped from Q3, while portfolio occupancy ticked higher
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.