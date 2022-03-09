MaxCyte appoints new chief scientific officer
Mar. 09, 2022 4:46 PM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)ALLOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- On Wednesday, life sciences company, MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) announced the appointment of Dr. Cenk Sumen as its new Chief Scientific Officer.
- Prior to his appointment, Sumen served Stemson Therapeutics as the Chief Technology Officer, and before that, he has worked for companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions.
- In July, the London-listed MaxCyte (MXCT) made its public debut in the U.S. on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The IPO valued the firm at up to $1.3 billion.
- The company has partnered with Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) for allogeneic CAR T therapies based on its MaxCyte platform.
- In January, ahead of Q4 2021 results scheduled for March. 22, MaxCyte (MXCT) set its Q4 and 2021 projections above the consensus.