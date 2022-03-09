Hour Loop stock rallies 29% but is still down 34% from IPO price

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock rallied 29% on Wednesday but is still down 34% from its initial public offering price of $4 per share.

Shares of the e-commerce platform provider closed at $2.63, up 29% from the prior session. The stock opened at $2.10 and hit a session low of $2.02 in the morning before rallying to reach a session high of $3.75 in mid-afternoon.

Hour Loop held its initial public offering on Jan. 7, raising approximately $6M. The company offered 1.5M shares priced at $4 per share, with shares opening at $4.50 and soaring 100% to close at $7.99.

The stock hit an all-time high of $10.33 on Jan. 7, then trended downward to hit a 52-week low of $1.88 on Feb. 24. Shares rose again at the beginning of March only to tumble again on March 3.

Hour Loop specializes in gift items such as figures, cookware and toys. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is generated as a third-party seller on Amazon. Hour Loop also operates its own e-commerce platform and serves as a third-party seller on Walmart.com.

