GeoPark promotes Ocampo to CEO, doubles dividend

Mar. 09, 2022 4:46 PM ETGeoPark Limited (GPRK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

oil field, the oil workers are working

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) appoints current CFO Andreas Ocampo as its new CEO, effective July 1, succeeding James Park after 20 years leading the company.

Ocampo joined the company in 2010 after working in investment banking at Credit Agricole and Citigroup, and has served as GeoPark's CFO since 2013; Commercial Director Veronica Davila will take over as the new CFO.

Park will continue as Vice Chair and remain one of the company's largest shareholders.

GeoPark also reported Q4 net profit of $36.9M on revenues of $202.4M, while doubling its quarterly cash dividend.

