Horizon Technology Finance announces proposed stock offering

  • Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a proposed underwritten primary offering of 2.5M shares.
  • HRZN intends to grant the underwriters for the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375K shares.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay its outstanding debt borrowed under its revolving credit facility provided by KeyBank National Association.
  • However, through re-borrowing of initial repayments under this credit facility, HRZN intends to use net proceeds from the offering to make investments and pay its operating expenses and other cash obligations.
  • HRZN stock fell 2% postmarket following the announcement.
