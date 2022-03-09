Horizon Technology Finance announces proposed stock offering
Mar. 09, 2022 5:03 PM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a proposed underwritten primary offering of 2.5M shares.
- HRZN intends to grant the underwriters for the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375K shares.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay its outstanding debt borrowed under its revolving credit facility provided by KeyBank National Association.
- However, through re-borrowing of initial repayments under this credit facility, HRZN intends to use net proceeds from the offering to make investments and pay its operating expenses and other cash obligations.
- HRZN stock fell 2% postmarket following the announcement.