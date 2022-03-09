Maple Leaf Foods plans future optimization of poultry network
Mar. 09, 2022 5:09 PM ETMaple Leaf Foods Inc. (MLFNF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) said it will pursue further optimization opportunities in its poultry network upon completion of its new value-added poultry processing plant in London, Ontario scheduled in late 2022.
- The move includes shifting volumes currently processed at MLFNF's poultry plants in Schomberg and Bradford, Ontario to the new London plant by the end of 2023 in connection with the ramp up of London to full production.
- The 2 plants will continue to operate as normal for the next 18 months until the transition.
- Once the transition is completed, the Bradford plant will continue to operate with a new focus on value-added opportunities, and the Schomberg plant will be shut down.
- MLFNF expects to identify opportunities for its Schomberg plant team members at other plants within the Maple Leaf network.