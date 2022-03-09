Acorda Therapeutics rises postmarket after quarterly loss narrows 75%

Mar. 09, 2022 5:16 PM ETACORBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is up 2% in after-hours trading following the biotech's Q4 2021 and full-year earnings.
  • The company's net loss narrowed 75% in the quarter to $20.6M (-$1.73 per share, basic and diluted) compared to the prior-year period.
  • Revenue of ~$37M was a ~3% year-over-year decline.
  • Acorda (ACOR) was helped in the quarter by a 58% decline in operating expenses compared to Q4 2020 to $48.5M.
  • Acorda (ACOR) is projecting 2022 revenue of Ampyra (dalfampridine) of $68M-$78M.
  • The company ended the year with $45.6M in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen considers Acorda (ACOR) a hold.
